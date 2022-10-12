Theft case against Kasaragod native

He allegedly stole ₹1.25 lakh and 7.5 sovereigns of gold from a madrassa teacher after promising good fortune through black magic

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 12, 2022 21:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Payyoli police have registered a case against a person from Kasaragod who allegedly stole ₹1.25 lakh and 7.5 sovereigns of gold from a madrassa teacher here, after promising good fortune through black magic.

According to the police, Mohammed Shafi, a native of Uppala, approached the teacher when the latter was recovering from an accident and was under financial stress. Shafi identified himself as a practitioner of black magic and offered treatment. He went to the teacher’s house on September 22 reportedly to offer prayers. The money and gold were found missing from the house thereafter.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Shafi reportedly told the teacher that the money would come back through black magic. However, the teacher later realised that he had been fooled and approached the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app