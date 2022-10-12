Theft case against Kasaragod native

ADVERTISEMENT

The Payyoli police have registered a case against a person from Kasaragod who allegedly stole ₹1.25 lakh and 7.5 sovereigns of gold from a madrassa teacher here, after promising good fortune through black magic.

According to the police, Mohammed Shafi, a native of Uppala, approached the teacher when the latter was recovering from an accident and was under financial stress. Shafi identified himself as a practitioner of black magic and offered treatment. He went to the teacher’s house on September 22 reportedly to offer prayers. The money and gold were found missing from the house thereafter.

Shafi reportedly told the teacher that the money would come back through black magic. However, the teacher later realised that he had been fooled and approached the police.