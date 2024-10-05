ADVERTISEMENT

Theft at writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair’s house

Updated - October 05, 2024 11:33 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Malayalam writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair. File | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Nadakkavu police has registered a case over a theft reported at the house of writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair at Kottaram Road in Kozhikode on Friday (September 4, 2024).

Mr. Nair’s wife Saraswathy had filed the complaint. The theft is assumed to have taken place between September 22 and 30 when the couple was not at home.

Around 26 sovereigns of gold, including necklaces, earrings, bangles and pendants, went missing from a shelf where it had been stored. After the jewellery was found missing, they doubted and checked if it was kept in the bank locker, but didn’t find it there too and hence filed a police complaint.

Further investigation is on.

