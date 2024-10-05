GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Theft at writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair’s house

Updated - October 05, 2024 11:33 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Malayalam writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair. File

Malayalam writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair. File | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Nadakkavu police has registered a case over a theft reported at the house of writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair at Kottaram Road in Kozhikode on Friday (September 4, 2024).

Mr. Nair’s wife Saraswathy had filed the complaint. The theft is assumed to have taken place between September 22 and 30 when the couple was not at home.

Around 26 sovereigns of gold, including necklaces, earrings, bangles and pendants, went missing from a shelf where it had been stored. After the jewellery was found missing, they doubted and checked if it was kept in the bank locker, but didn’t find it there too and hence filed a police complaint.

Further investigation is on.

Published - October 05, 2024 11:13 am IST

Related Topics

Kerala / theft & burglary

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.