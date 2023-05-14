Theera Sadassu seeks solutions for issues of coastal people

May 14, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The first ‘Theera Sadassu’ in the district held at Beypore on Sunday discussed issues in connection with the development of Beypore Port, PMAY-LIFE housing scheme, waste management, issues of inland fishermen, renovation of coastal roads and dredging.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, who spoke to various community, political party, and trade union leaders of the region, promised them that the solution to the issues would be sought immediately. The Minister directed the Department of Harbour Engineering to renovate the school hostel at Beypore and conduct a preliminary study regarding the developmental issues of Marad.

Inaugurating the meeting later, the Minister said that solutions would be sought for around 20,000 complaints from the coastal sector in the State by the time the Theera Sadassu was completed in all the 47 coastal constituencies. He said the government had been able to provide housing to 12,558 people in the coastal areas through the ‘Punargeham’ project in the past seven years.

The Minister directed officials to speed up land acquisition for the fish landing centre at Chaliyam and to submit the detailed prjoect report for the development of Beypore Port immediately. He said that opening an additional fish landing centre at Marad was under consideration.

As many as 228 complaints were heard at the Theera Sadassu at Beypore. Elderly fishing labourers were honoured on the occasion. Those who have proved their skills in various fields from the family of fishing labourers were also honoured.

Mayor Beena Philip presided over the event. Block panchayat president Sajitha Pookkadan, district panchayat member P. Gavas, Fisheries Director Adeela Abdulla, Joint Director R. Ambili and other officials and councillors were present.