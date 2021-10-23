Theatre in Kozhikode to come alive with short play festival

Kozhikode

23 October 2021 22:28 IST

Fete to be held at Town Hall on Dec 3 and 4

Kozhikode is known for its theatre culture too and now “Theatre Culture” is taking the first step to wake up Kozhikode’s theatre circuit from its one-and-a-half-year-long slumber in the wake of COVID-19.

“Theatre Culture”, a recently formed collective of theatre groups in the district, is organising “Shanthanorma”, a two-day festival of short plays in the city in December as its first venture. The festival named after late theatre and film director A.Shanthakumar, will be held at Kozhikode Town Hall on December 3 and 4.

“Its been a long time since most of us were on a stage. We realised that we ourselves have to do something to bring us out of this phase”, said Baiju Merikunnu, chairman of the organising committee.

The organising committee was formed recently with this purpose with Kareem Das as festival director, Satheesh K. Satheesh and V.M. Ajitha as vice chairpersons, Shaji Poloor as convenor, Kala Rani and Shibu Palazhi as joint convenors and Sanjay Mathew as treasurer.

The festival will feature one play each from the theatre groups that are currently part of the collective, such as Manchadikkuru, Edakkad Nataka Gramam, Natakam Pookkunna Kaadu, Repertory Theatre, and Theatre Lovers. Besides, there will be three plays from other groups as well. The plays will be of a maximum of 30 minutes duration.

“The theatre groups are pitching in to organise this festival through crowd funding. There will also be tickets for the shows”, said Baiju Merikkunnu, adding that each group would work on a meagre remuneration for the festival.

The three plays from outside the collective will be selected through screening, for which entries may be sent to sceeningteamtck@gmail.com.