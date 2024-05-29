GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

The paintings that gave life to ‘Aano’

Published - May 29, 2024 08:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Artist Prashanth Olavilam explaining his works to visitors at the art gallery in Kozhikode.

Artist Prashanth Olavilam explaining his works to visitors at the art gallery in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Aano, an elephant of the colour of ginger, was the pet of Pope Leo the 10th. This albino elephant from Nilambur in Kerala travelled to Rome 500 years ago. This forms the premise of Aano a novel by G.R. Indugopan, while ‘Aano’, the exhibition of water colour paintings by noted artist Prashanth Olavilam that began at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode on Monday, features illustrations for the work.

For Mr. Olavilam, this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and the most challenging work he had ever undertaken. “I had to capture the culture of Rome at the time, the fashion, artefacts, and so on. My best resources were the works of renaissance artists such as Leonardo DaVinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael, who were employed by the Pope at the time,” he said, adding that Raphael had, in fact, sketched Aano.

The 120-odd paintings in various shades of yellow ochre bring in the feeling of antiquity, while reminding one of the peculiar colour of Aano, the elephant. The paintings were printed for the novel that was serialised in the Mathrubhumi weekly, though they were omitted when published as a book. However, they are being revived in a travelogue by Mr. Indugopan in which he traces the steps of Aano along with his fellow traveller, writer Benyamin.

Mr. Olavilam, an art teacher by profession, works at the Malayala Kala Gramam, Mahe. The exhibition was inaugurated by writer Subhash Chandran on May 27 (Monday) and will conclude on May 31 (Friday).

Related Topics

Kozhikode / arts, culture and entertainment / painting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.