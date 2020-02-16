The Hindu Young World Quiz today

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz will be held at HiLite Mall in Kozhikode on Monday. Students of Classes 7 to 9 from Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod district can take part in the competition.

One school can field any number of teams comprising two members for the written preliminary round. It will be followed by an on-stage final for the top six qualifying teams. Only a maximum of two teams from a school will be eligible for the on-stage final.

Spot registration for the event will begin at the venue at 12.30 p.m. Students are requested to carry their school ID cards or letter from the principal to take part in the event. The preliminary round starts at 1.30 p.m. Winners will walk away with trophy, exciting prizes and certificates, while audience will be rewarded with prizes for instant answers. All participants will receive participation certificates. The prize distribution will be held at 4 p.m. Life Insurance Corporation of India is the main sponsor of this edition of the event while Amrita School of Engineering, Kollam, is the education partner. State Bank of India is the regional sponsor while Eveready is the gift sponsor. While HiLite Mall is the venue partner, Regal Bakes, Gandhi Road, Kozhikode is the refreshment sponsor.