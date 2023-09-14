HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu felicitates agents in Kozhikode

September 14, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
E.K. Bijesh, son of E.K. Raghavan, Chombala newspaper agent for The Hindu, receiving service recognition award from Sridhar Aranala, vice president, sales and distribution, The Hindu. Suresh Kumar Pillai, State head for sales and distribution, is present.

E.K. Bijesh, son of E.K. Raghavan, Chombala newspaper agent for The Hindu, receiving service recognition award from Sridhar Aranala, vice president, sales and distribution, The Hindu. Suresh Kumar Pillai, State head for sales and distribution, is present. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Hindu on Wednesday felicitated its distribution agents at a service recognition award function in Kozhikode. Sridhar Aranala, vice president of sales and distribution, presented the awards to a total of 83 newspaper agents in Kozhikode. Among them, nine had been serving The Hindu for over 25 years, and 74 for over 10 years.

The top three agents were E.K. Raghavan from Chombala, who completed 45 years; M.A. Anandan from Nadapuram Road, who completed 40 years; and K.P. Abdul Hakeem, 37 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Aranala emphasised the strong bond between The Hindu and its newsagents, considering them as The Hindu’s extended family and the backbone of their business. He mentioned that out of the 6,000 newsagents across the country, more than 4,000 had completed 10 years of service.

Mr. Aranala also shared inspiring stories of newsagents in their 80s who remained highly active in the business due to their early rising habits.

He noted that in September 2023, The Hindu would complete 145 years and stressed the responsibility to take the institution to 200 years.

M. Tyagarajan, deputy general manager for sales and distribution; Suresh Kumar Pillai, State head for sales and distribution; and R. Deepu, manager for sales and distribution, were also present.

Related Topics

Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.