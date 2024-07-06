ADVERTISEMENT

The five colours that say it all

Published - July 06, 2024 12:16 am IST - Kozhikode

‘Panchavarnika’, exhibition of Kerala mural paintings by students of Pookkad Kalalayam, under way in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Artists of Pookkad Kalalayam at an exhibition of their paintings titled ‘Panchavarnika’ at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode on July 4. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kerala style of mural paintings is a play of just five colours. Watching these paintings, one could wonder if the other colours are even needed in this world.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Panchavarnika’, an exhibition of mural paintings by 20 senior students of mural painting at the Pookkad Kalalayam at Chemancheri in Kozhikode, explores the possibilities of the five colours — black, red, yellow, green, and blue.

The exhibition that began at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode on (July 4) Thursday was inaugurated by M. Nalinbabu, Principal, Guruvayur Devaswom School of Mural Painting. The event is being organised under the leadership of artist Ramesh Kovummal as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Pookkad Kalalayam.

It features around 50 works by artists Santhakumari C., Sheeja Rasheed, Sheeba Suleesh, Heera Sunil, Ayana T.K., Jinisha M.V., Anaswara T., Sruthi V.P., Rinkusha Rajan, Shibina Manoj, Surabhi Gowda, Saveesh Kumar, Babeesh Koushthubham, Akhil C.K., Lijeesh K.M., Kiran M., Shyju Vengeri, Jobish M.K., Arun Sree, and Binish Lakshmanan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The exhibition will conclude on July 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US