The five colours that say it all

‘Panchavarnika’, exhibition of Kerala mural paintings by students of Pookkad Kalalayam, under way in Kozhikode

Published - July 06, 2024 12:16 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Artists of Pookkad Kalalayam at an exhibition of their paintings titled ‘Panchavarnika’ at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode on July 4.

Artists of Pookkad Kalalayam at an exhibition of their paintings titled ‘Panchavarnika’ at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode on July 4. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kerala style of mural paintings is a play of just five colours. Watching these paintings, one could wonder if the other colours are even needed in this world.

‘Panchavarnika’, an exhibition of mural paintings by 20 senior students of mural painting at the Pookkad Kalalayam at Chemancheri in Kozhikode, explores the possibilities of the five colours — black, red, yellow, green, and blue.

The exhibition that began at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode on (July 4) Thursday was inaugurated by M. Nalinbabu, Principal, Guruvayur Devaswom School of Mural Painting. The event is being organised under the leadership of artist Ramesh Kovummal as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Pookkad Kalalayam.

It features around 50 works by artists Santhakumari C., Sheeja Rasheed, Sheeba Suleesh, Heera Sunil, Ayana T.K., Jinisha M.V., Anaswara T., Sruthi V.P., Rinkusha Rajan, Shibina Manoj, Surabhi Gowda, Saveesh Kumar, Babeesh Koushthubham, Akhil C.K., Lijeesh K.M., Kiran M., Shyju Vengeri, Jobish M.K., Arun Sree, and Binish Lakshmanan.

The exhibition will conclude on July 8.

