Tharoor lends an ear to Kozhikode’s concerns

Kozhikode

17 February 2021 00:32 IST

MP interacts with people as part of efforts to draw up UDF people’s manifesto

On Tuesday, Shashi Tharoor, MP, interacted with common people in the city as part of efforts to draw up the United Democratic Front’s people’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, he listened to suggestions from merchants and salespersons at S.M. Street and then interacted with the students of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri. Later, he interacted with people from different strata of society who had assembled at the Sarovaram Biopark.

It was environmentalist T. Shobheendran who kick-started the session called ‘Talk to Tharoor’ by airing his concerns regarding the environment. Film-maker V.M. Vinu came up with suggestions for improving the cinema industry in the State. He called for a cut in entertainment tax to pull more crowds to theatres and said a major share of the tax thus collected should be used for welfare pensions of retired cinema professionals. He also demanded a film city and film institute in the State and suggested that the Grasim grounds in Mavoor be used for it.

Hameed Fazal Gafoor, who represented Muslim Educational Society, called for vigil against the mutation of SARS-CoV-2 and urged the government not to go in for “another unscientific lockdown”.

P.N. Ajitha, representing the medical fraternity, cited the need for government-sponsored cancer detection programmes while Divya Ananthakrishnan, a student, demanded the stepping up of security for women so that they could travel freely.

A new disability survey and more hospitals to help issue disability certificates were suggested by one person while a lawyer pointed out the need for a law university in the State.

Each participant was given one minute to put across his or her ideas while Mr. Tharoor often encouraged them to elaborate and explain certain concepts. M.K. Muneer, MLA, Congress leader T. Siddique and IUML leader Ummer Pandikasala were present.