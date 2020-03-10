Thanima meet concludes in city

Kozhikode

10 March 2020 00:36 IST

Over 100 delegates attend the three-day meet

The third edition of Thanima, a conference jointly organised by the Department of Architecture and Planning, National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NITC), Existential Knowledge Foundation (EKF), and the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Calicut Centre, concluded here on Monday.

The meet raised pertinent questions on understanding and exploring design.

The three-day conference saw over 100 delegates from across the country presenting 44 papers on the subthemes of Traditional and Cultural Rootedness: Contextual Aesthetics, Design Pedagogy to Foster Originality and Authenticity, and Contextual Knowledge on Resilience.

Thanmaya, a national-level competition for students, was also organised as part of the conference. The winners got cash prizes of ₹20,000 and ₹15,000.

In line with the conference theme of ‘Renovating and changing the process of design in its pedagogical aspects as well as experiential aspects’, panel discussions were held with inputs from faculty members of 12 colleges of architecture.

Besides, it was decided to conduct faculty training programmes on ‘Changes in pedagogical processes’ in the near future. Thanmaya shall be expanded from a one-month competition to a research-based long-term study project for extensive and experiential learning by students. The meet also proposed a collaborated effort to make tangible changes in teaching and learning frameworks by the departments of architecture at NITC and IIA.