Kozhikode

Thangal family gifts house to landslip victim

New beginning: Sharat, who lost his family in a landslip at Kottakkunnu in August 2019, lighting a lamp after entering a new house donated by the Shihab Thangal family of Panakkad at Pattarkkadavu on Wednesday.

Panakkad Shihab Thangal family’s gesture to Sharat who had lost his family and home

The celebrated Shihab Thangal family of Panakkad added a feather to its cap on Wednesday by giving a house to Sharat, who had lost his family and home in a landslip at Kottakkunnu here in August last year.

The house the Shihab family built at Pattarkkadavu, near Panakkad, witnessed beautiful moments of humanity rising above religious differences when the family head Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal handed over the key to Sharat.

Tears of happiness and gratitude welled up in the eyes of Sharat, whose video of running for life by holding his mother’s hand had become viral in the mainstream and social media during the devastating floods of 2019. His mother Sarojini, wife Geetu and one-and-half-year-old son Dhurvan were buried alive in the landslip. He lost everything he acquired until then.

It took months for Sharat to recover from the shock of the loss as he stayed at his mother’s house at Nellikkuthu, near Manjeri. The Sayed Shihab family came to his help, and built a 900-sq ft concrete house at a plot donated by philanthropist Arif Kalappadan.

