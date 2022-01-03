Thamarassery panchayat comes up with project to help unemployed youths

‘Together We Can’ to support innovative ventures

Encouraging youths to take up self-employment ventures, the Thamarassery grama panchayat has come up with a new project, Together We Can, which will work for the realisation of at least two innovative ventures in each of its 19 wards.

Based on an opinion survey conducted among youths recently, 10 potential areas for business have been identified so far to start the project and seek financial aid from Union and State governments.

Grama panchayat vice president Khadeeja Sathar says the project has been part of their priority list for months considering its importance in helping unemployed youths to explore innovative self-employment opportunities in their own area with available resources. “We now have a group of 91 persons who have expressed their interests to cooperate with the scheme in the first phase,” she adds.

According to Ms. Sathar, the panchayat shortlisted 10 different innovative projects after holding multiple training sessions for them based on the results of the opinion survey conducted using google forms. “The shortlisted ventures include IT start-ups, agriculture ventures and micro enterprises,” she adds.

A. Aravindan, chairman of the panchayat’s Standing Committee on Health and Education, says the scheme will connect young entrepreneurs with government departments and agencies concerned for obtaining eligible subsidies and field-level support. “On Monday, we held an exclusive training session for aspiring entrepreneurs to explain the project concept and the plans ahead to realise their dreams,” he said.