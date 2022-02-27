Kozhikode

Thamarassery Ghat Road cleaned with public participation

Ghat Road

Ghat Road | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Members of the Ghat Road Protection Committee conducted a massive cleaning drive covering around 1 km of the Thamarassery Ghat Road on Sunday. Plastic waste was segregated and sent to a recycling unit. Branches of avenue trees that interrupted visibility were also cleared by the team. The committee members said the drive was taken up as part of implementing the zero-waste project on the road.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2022 6:54:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/thamarassery-ghat-road-cleaned-with-public-participation/article65090107.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY