Thamarassery Ghat Road cleaned with public participation
Members of the Ghat Road Protection Committee conducted a massive cleaning drive covering around 1 km of the Thamarassery Ghat Road on Sunday. Plastic waste was segregated and sent to a recycling unit. Branches of avenue trees that interrupted visibility were also cleared by the team. The committee members said the drive was taken up as part of implementing the zero-waste project on the road.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.