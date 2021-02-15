Thamarassery Ghat Road being repaired ahead of monsoon

One of the accident-prone stretches on the Thamarassery Ghat Road where vehicles frequently get trapped in traffic snarls.

Kozhikode

15 February 2021 00:55 IST

Re-tarring, widening of narrow stretches to be taken up

The PWD-NH wing is planning to complete all major repairs and widening works on the Thamarassery mountain pass on National Highway 766 ahead of the monsoon season. Apart from re-tarring works and the construction of retaining walls, the widening of some of the narrow stretches will also be considered.

The Ghat Road Development Committee has come up with the demand to widen some of the hairpin curves, considering the frequent incidents of traffic blocks on the route. The committee said the long goods carriers were finding it difficult to negotiate the steep curves even after several rounds of renovation work.

Traffic curbs

In view of the emergency renovation works, vehicular traffic will be controlled on the ghat road for a month from February 15. The restriction will be in place from Adivaram to Lakkidi till March 15.

Vehicles from the Wayanad side will have to take a diversion from Kainatty and come to Kozhikode via the Pakranthalam ghat road. Vehicles to Malappuram side will have to pass by Nadukani ghat road. No entry of goods vehicles will be permitted on the Adivaram-Lakkidi stretch between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

In order to address the concerns of passengers, the Kerala State Road transport Corporation would operate mini-bus services on the route by complying with the regulations. During the tarring and retaining wall work, light vehicles would be allowed to go on the route.