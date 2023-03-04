Thamarassery forest office attack: re-examination of investigating officer adjourned to March 18

March 04, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Special Additional Sessions Court (Marad cases) on Saturday adjourned the re-examination of senior police officer P.P. Sadanandan, who headed the District Crime Branch (Kozhikode Rural) team that investigated the Thamarassery Forest office attack case, to March 18. It was done considering a leave request moved by the officer citing the reasons behind the absence.

The prosecution’s petition to recall the witnesses had been earlier approved by judge S.R. Syamlal. The main reason for it was the recent disclosure of one of the witnesses that three suspected persons had been excluded from the list of accused. Also, the prosecution was compelled to exercise the recall option as all key witnesses, except a senior civil police officer, had turned hostile and failed to identify the accused.

On Saturday, Additional Public Prosecutor K. Raihanath also moved a petition seeking the arraignment of the three persons who were reportedly excluded from the list of accused persons. It was K. Suresh, senior civil police officer, who testified before the court recently that the three were excluded for unknown reasons. He had also identified 12 of the accused in the court.

Meanwhile, details of those who were allegedly excluded are yet to be available as the case diary had gone missing. In the absence of the case diary that went missing during the trial, the prosecution was heavily dependent on certified copies of various other documents such as scene mahazar and statements of witnesses obtained from the court.

It was on December 1, 2022 that the trial began in the case. There were initially 37 accused in the incident in which the Thamarassery forest office was set afire during a rural hartal in protest against the Kasturirangan panel report on November 15, 2013. Many government officers, including Police and Forest department officials, were witness to the incidents.