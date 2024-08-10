Textile trade fair in Kozhikode on August 12, 13

The district convention and trade fair organised by the Kerala Textiles and Garments Dealers’ Welfare Association (KTGA) will be held at the Calicut Trade Centre on August 12 and 13.

Mayor Beena Philip will inaugurate the fair at 10.30 a.m. on August 12. Noted trainer Pramod P.K. Balakrishnan will speak on the topic ‘Family and Business’ at 10.30 a.m. on August 13. KTGA president T.S. Pattabhiraman of Kalyan Silks, businessmen Chamayam Bapu, Imbichammad Kallil of Shobhika Wedding Centre, and C. Prabhakaran of Sreekrishna Textiles will share their experiences at the seminar at 2 p.m.

Mr. Pattabhiraman will inaugurate the district convention at 4 p.m., while district president Johar Tamton (Silky) will preside over the event. MLA Thottathil Raveendran will be the guest of honour. State vice president of Kerala Vyapari Vayavasayi Ekopana Samithi P.K. Bappu Haji will deliver the T. Nasarudheen commemoration talk on the occasion. State organiser of KTGA Women’s wing Beena Kannan (Seematti) will deliver the keynote address.

Mr. Tamton said the fair, being held for the first time under the KTGA, was expected to offer new insights into textile and garment business. The State committee is organising a fundraiser for the Wayanad landslide victims. A part of the proceeds from the expo will also be used for the purpose, he added.

The expo will feature around 100 stalls by manufacturers, dealers, and wholesalers in the textiles sector. It will be informative to delegates from across the State as well as those in the fashion industry, Mr. Tamton said.

