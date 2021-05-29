Textile outlets in crisis despite relaxation in lockdown curbs

A week after the State government relaxed lockdown restrictions for textile shops, most of them continue to be in severe crisis as the public is yet to get used to the concept of online shopping and home delivery.

“For those used to purchasing clothes from shops, it is difficult to determine the quality of the material through photographs,” said Sajeer C., manager of a textile shop in Kozhikode.

Arshad Abdulla, manager of another outlet, said sales were so low that they cover just the expenses. “We have nothing to give back to our suppliers who keep calling every now and then. This is mere sustenance. We don’t know what to do with the huge loans,” he added.

Textile shops have been allowed to stay open for three days a week for online shopping and home delivery, while wedding parties can visit the shops for just an hour a day. “Around 10 wedding parties visit our shops a day. That is the only consolation,” Mr. Sajeer said.

At the same time, shop managements have heavily reduced their staff strength. “We employ less than 10% of our staff at present. That is more than enough in this situation,” Mr. Arshad said, adding that most shops were unable to retain their entire staff in the present situation.

Meanwhile, sales staff at textile shops, mostly women, are apprehensive about their future, if the lockdown continues.