Kozhikode

Tests decline, as do fresh COVID cases in Kozhikode

A decline in the number of lab tests led to a corresponding dip in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district on Thursday. Only 692 were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on the day here when 6,366 sample were tested.

According to the District Medical Officer, the test positivity rate was 10.87%. As many as 677 of the fresh cases were due to local transmission of the infection and the source was unknown in eight cases.

A total of 1,006 people were cured and the active cases from the district now are 9,686. Kozhikode Corporation has the highest number of locally acquired infections at 215, Kodiyathoor has 30, Feroke 27 and Thiruvambady 24. As many as 6,401 people are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, two deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Thursday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2020 8:17:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/tests-decline-as-do-fresh-covid-cases-in-kozhikode/article32974382.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY