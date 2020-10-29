Tests decline, as do fresh COVID cases in Kozhikode

692 test positive for SARS-CoV-2

A decline in the number of lab tests led to a corresponding dip in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district on Thursday. Only 692 were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on the day here when 6,366 sample were tested.

According to the District Medical Officer, the test positivity rate was 10.87%. As many as 677 of the fresh cases were due to local transmission of the infection and the source was unknown in eight cases.

A total of 1,006 people were cured and the active cases from the district now are 9,686. Kozhikode Corporation has the highest number of locally acquired infections at 215, Kodiyathoor has 30, Feroke 27 and Thiruvambady 24. As many as 6,401 people are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, two deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Thursday.