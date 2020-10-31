Test positivity well above 10% in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

31 October 2020 23:56 IST

834 people test positive for SARS-CoV-2; 749 recover

The test positivity rate (TPR) remains well above 10% in Kozhikode district even as 834 people were newly tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here on Saturday.

According to the District Medical Officer, the number of tests done on the day was 6,960, and the TPR was 11.98%. The ideal TPR is below 5%. There were 811 cases of locally acquired infections, and the source was unknown in six cases.

A total of 249 such cases were from within Kozhikode Corporation area, 51 in Olavanna, 33 in Feroke, 31 in Chorod, and 30 in Chelannur. As many as 749 people recovered from the infection, and the active cases from here are now 9,491.

Restrictions to continue

Prohibitory orders issued by District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on October 2 have been extended by 15 days in Kozhikode district as part of the stringent measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The extension was considered after noticing a decline in the test positivity rate from 14% to 10% in the last three weeks. The Health Department also expressed satisfaction over the preventive measures adopted to contain the viral infection during the period.

Public assembly of more than five persons will be restricted. All regulations now in force in containment zones will continue. Shops will be allowed to function only during the permitted working hours. Mr. Rao said all previously announced guidelines would be implemented as such, as the infection spread was yet to be brought under control. After reviewing the situation with health officials, he said there were chances of the test positivity rate going up if relaxations were allowed.