Test positivity rate surges to 13.94% in Kozhikode

1,494 cases added to COVID tally, 765 patients recover

The COVID-19 test positivity rate in Kozhikode district touched 13.94% on Friday, the highest since the lockdown was relaxed in the State.

Out of the 10,904 people who were tested, 1,494 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Among the new patients, the source is unknown in 24 cases. One of them recently came from abroad while four returned from other States. As many as 1,464 were infected through local transmission.

As many as 765 people who were under treatment have recovered. At present, there are 15,353 COVID-19 patients in the district and 36,758 people are under observation.