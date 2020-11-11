Test positivity rate in Kozhikode hovers around 13%

830 people test positive for the virus, 836 recover

The test positivity rate (TPR), the number of people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 per 100 samples, seems to be hovering between 10% and 13% in Kozhikode district. An ideal situation is below 5%.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, the TPR on Wednesday was 12.18% when 830 people tested positive for the virus and 6,814 samples were tested. In the past few days, there had been occasions when it went below 10% and around 13%. There were 836 recoveries as well, and the number of active cases from the district is 8,796.

There were 812 cases of locally acquired infections, and the source was unknown in 10 cases. Kozhikode Corporation had 217 cases of local transmission of the infection, Thalakkulathoor 52, Vadakara 42, Feroke 33, and Kunnamangalam 31. As many as 5,594 people are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old man from Puthiyangadi in Kozhikode district passed away at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Wednesday. According to a medical bulletin from the hospital, three other persons died on Tuesday as well.