Test positivity rate goes up again, 772 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Dip in the number of lab tests apparently brought down the number of new COVID-19 infections in Kozhikode district on Monday when only 772 people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The test positivity rate, the number of persons getting infected per 100 people, however, remains high at 15.14%. It was around 13% the previous day.
According to the District Medical Officer, only 4,314 samples were tested on the day. As many as 683 people got infected through local transmission and the source was unknown in 70 cases. A total of 1,022 people recovered from the infection and the number of active cases now is 10,725. As many as 6,732 people are in home isolation. The number of local transmission cases from Kozhikode Corporation is 217. In Perumanna, it is 73, Olavanna 62, and Changaroth 31.
