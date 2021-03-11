Test positivity rate falls to 2.95% in Kozhikode

261 new COVID cases, 388 recoveries

The COVID-19 daily test positivity rate (TPR) slumped to 2.95% in Kozhikode district on Thursday, when only 261 of the 8,839 samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. This is the lowest TPR recorded in recent months here. Just two months ago, the TPR here had been hovering around 12%. However, by February mid-weeks, cases started declining and more recoveries are being reported now. Experts say that if the TPR is below 5% for consecutive weeks, that could signal a low transmission of the infection.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 228 locally acquired infections and the source of 29 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 69 cases, Thamarassery 12, and Thurayoor 9. As 388 people recovered from the infection, the active caseload went down to 3,871.

Meanwhile, District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao asked the sectoral magistrates to increase the surveillance on face mask usage in crowded places such as markets, beaches, and parks. Special focus should be on places where rallies, and public meetings are held for the Assembly polls. Fine should be collected from those who don’t follow the COVID-19 protocol. A maximum of 200 people can attend feasts and other events. The sectoral magistrates were also told to supervise COVID tests and vaccination.