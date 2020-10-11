Test positivity rate continues to be high in Kozhikode

District records 1,324 fresh COVID-19 cases

Test positivity rate, or the number of people being tested positive for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 per a given sample size, continues to be higher in Kozhikode, even as the district recorded 1,324 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

According to the District Medical Officer, the test positivity on Saturday was 17.36%. It is desirable to keep it at below 5%. As many as 7,626 samples were sent for lab tests in the past 24 hours. Among the newly infected persons, 1,256 people acquired it through local transmission. The source of infection of 48 people was not known. There are 30 health workers among the newly infected persons, 20 of whom are reportedly from the Kuttiadi government hospital. The functioning of the hospital has been temporarily stalled in view of this and will be restored only after two days.

At 441, Kozhikode Corporation has the highest number of people who were infected through local contacts. As many as 965 people were cured of the infection too. The number of active cases in the district now is 11,303.

Six deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Friday and Saturday. A 23-year-old man from Valavayal in Wayanad and a 62-year-old man from Puthur in Kozhikode died on Saturday. A 63-year-old woman from Mavoor and a 78-year-old man from Thuneri in Kozhikode, and a 58-year-old man from Valiyaparamba and a 70-year-old woman from Chandappadi in Malappuram died on the previous day.

Guidelines for containment zones

Meanwhile, District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said that if a division within the Kozhikode Corporation limits reports over 30 active COVID-19 cases, it would be declared a containment zone and restrictions would be imposed within its limits for two weeks. If the number of active cases was less than 30, the division would be declared a micro-containment zone. For municipalities and grama panchayats, any ward with 15 cases will be a containment zone. Places where below 15 cases are reported will be termed micro-containment zones.

Small and medium size business and commercial units will be allowed to function in containment zones across the district. However, they will not be given permission in critical containment zones.