Test positivity rate continues to be above 11% in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

18 October 2020 00:43 IST

926 more cases of COVID-19 reported

The test positivity rate continues to be well above 11% in Kozhikode district even as 926 more tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here on Saturday.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 8,034 samples were sent for lab tests on the day. A total of 896 of the fresh cases were through local transmission of the infection. Kozhikode Corporation (397), Olavanna (43), Feroke (42), and Maniyoor and Thiruvalloor (29) were some of the large clusters. The source of infection of 25 people was unknown. As many as 1,057 people recovered and the number of active cases is 11,183. The number of those in home isolation is 6,885.

Meanwhile, District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao has issued orders allowing gymnasiums and yoga training centres to function in line with the COVID-19 protocol. More than five persons should not be present there at a time. The equipment at these centres should be placed keeping in view physical distancing norms. The centres in containment zones, however, will not be allowed to function. Permission has been denied to swimming pools, spas, and steam baths too.

The authorities have registered cases against 1,029 people for not wearing face masks in public places. Action was initiated against 69 institutions for failing to comply with norms. As many as 128 shop owners faced action for not keeping visitors’ registers and 19 others for not keeping hand sanitiser. Seventy-five people faced the music for gathering in public places and six for spitting in the open. Eighty-two people were found to be not following physical distancing norms in shops.