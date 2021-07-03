Test positivity rate, active COVID cases rise in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

03 July 2021 20:18 IST

1,091 more test positive for virus

As many as 1,091 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Saturday. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) was 11.48% when 9,635 samples were tested.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 1,064 cases of local transmission of the infection and the source of 25 others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 171 locally acquired infections, Payyoli had 49 cases, Chorod and Olavanna 34 each, and Koduvally and Vadakara 33 each.

A total of 814 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload in the district rose to 12,744.

