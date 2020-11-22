Test positivity rate 13% in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

22 November 2020 20:02 IST

612 fresh COVID-19 cases reported

Test positivity rate for COVID-19 in Kozhikode district on Sunday was 13%, higher than the State figure of 10.94%.

A total of 4,707 samples were sent for lab tests here. According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 612 fresh cases were reported from the district, of which 570 were locally acquired infections. The source of infection of 30 people was not known. With 828 people recovering, the number of active cases reached 7,510.

As many as 148 cases were reported from within Kozhikode corporation, 23 from Puthuppady, 22 from Cheruvannur, and 21 each from Unnikulam and Vadakara.

