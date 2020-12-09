Test positivity falls to 7% in Kozhikode

DMO urges people not to lower guard during local body polls

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) slumped to 7% in Kozhikode district on Tuesday, after going high for consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, District Medical Officer V. Jayasree has urged the people not to lower their guard during the ongoing campaigning for the local body polls.

According to the DMO, 451 samples tested positive for the virus and 6,436 samples were sent for lab tests. Of the fresh cases, 415 are locally acquired infections and the source was unknown in 28 cases. There were 421 recoveries and the active case load from the district stands at 6,367.

Kozhikode Corporation had the highest number of cases of local transmission at 128, followed by Peruvayal (28), Payyoli (15), and Olavanna and Madavoor (14). Two deaths each were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Monday and Tuesday.

The DMO said that those who are part of the election process should take precautions against transmission of the infection. Face masks should be placed to cover to nose and mouth and social distancing norms should be complied with. The face masks should be changed every six hours and hands should be cleaned using either a hand sanitizer or soap and water. Food should not be consumed as a group. Spitting and clearing the nose in public places should be avoided at any cost, she said.

In Wayanad

Wayanad district saw the biggest spike ever in COVID-19 infection on Tuesday with 284 positive cases. District Medical Officer R. Renuka said that 280 of them contracted the infection through local contacts and four persons had returned from other States. Dr. Renuka urged people to step up vigil in the face of a continuous increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the district. The district also recorded 125 recoveries on Tuesday.

As many as 1,927 infected persons are currently under treatment in the district. The district has so far reported 12,407 cases, while 10,404 people have recovered. Seventy-six persons have died of the disease in the district. As many as 11,240 persons are under observation.