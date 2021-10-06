Tessy Thomas to address NIT-C convocation

Kozhikode

06 October 2021 19:45 IST

A record number of 714 students from the institute get placements

After completing placements and internships for undergraduate and postgraduates successfully, the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) is gearing up to hold its convocation on October 30.

Tessy Thomas, Director General of Aeronautical Systems and former Project Director for Agni-IV missile in the Defence Research and Development Organisation, will be the chief guest. Like last year, the convocation ceremony will be held online in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol.

Officials said Prasad Krishna, who was appointed NIT-C Director, was yet to join the institute.

This year, a record number of 714 students got placements with an average salary of ₹11 lakh per annum (LPA). As many as 145 companies participated in the recruitment drive. Of them, 515 were in the undergraduate category, while 199 were in the postgraduate category.

V. Sajith, head of the Centre for Training and Placement, NITC, said the number of internships for 2022 graduands also improved. They included 128 undergraduate and 58 postgraduate students.

Placements for the 2021-22 batch have begun, with a B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering student receiving the highest ever annual pay of ₹67.6 LPA, so also internships for 2023 graduands with 124 students securing offers, Dr. Sajith said.

An assessment of placements of the 2021 graduating batch showed that 87.3% of undergraduate and 58.19% of postgraduate students were hired by companies. Students of B.Tech Computer Science, M.Tech Computer Science (Information Security), and M.Tech Chemical Engineering received 100% placements.

Students of B.Tech Electronics and Communication, M.Tech Computer Science, M.Tech Electronics Design and Technology, M.Tech Telecommunication, M.Tech Microelectronics and VLSI Design, and MCA secured over 90% placements.