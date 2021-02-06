Kozhikode

06 February 2021 00:08 IST

Facility to be constructed adjacent to main entrance to the Beypore port

As part of upgrading Beypore port into a well-developed sea port, a modern passenger terminal will be constructed at the port to offer better facilities for Lakshadweep passengers. Preliminary inspection to start the construction work on the facility has already been completed under the leadership of people’s representatives and an engineering wing.

A dedicated terminal for Lakshadweep passengers at Beypore port is a long-pending demand. In the absence of better seating arrangements and comfort station facilities, passengers now face inconvenience during their trips to and fro the island.

According to Port officials, the Harbour Engineering wing has been entrusted with the preparation of the project plan to be submitted to the government. A detailed estimate will be prepared soon to complete the facility in two years. If required, local development fund of people’s representatives also will be used for the work. The new terminal will have modern amenities and comfortable seating arrangements for passengers. Filtered drinking water, feeding room, and quality comfort stations will be part of the amenities. The terminal will be constructed adjacent to the main entrance to the port.

According to officials, the managing director of the Lakshadweep Cooperative Marketing Federation Bazar Jamhar, president P.P. Muhsin and Assistant Port Officer of the island N.B. Seethikoya have inspected the proposed site for the project. “They are happy with the site identified for the construction work,” officials said.

At the same time, the construction of a dedicated wharf for Lakshadweep at Beypore Port is yet to be a reality. Though a Memorandum of Understanding had been signed in 2010 by the State government and the Lakshadweep administration for the project, it did not materialise.

Development blueprint

A separate development blueprint under District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao is getting ready for addressing the long-pending needs of the port. Stakeholders, including the port development committees of various chambers of commerce and exporters’ committees, have submitted their suggestions.