Tense moments at Kozhikode Corpn. council meeting

Councillors come to blows; Deputy Mayor calls impromptu all-party meeting

The council meeting of the Kozhikode Corporation on Monday witnessed tense moments, as a few councillors came to blows.

Minor altercations between LDF and UDF councillors over postponement of certain items on the agenda soon escalated into a verbal fight after Deputy Mayor Meera Darshak refused to put off an item recommended by the UDF councillors.

Subsequently, the UDF members asked Ms. Darshak as to why the report on Mahila Mall was not tabled in the council, to which she replied it would be tabled at a future meeting, but refused to set a date. This irked the UDF councillors who moved to the well and demanded a reply. Congress councillor P.M. Niyas and health standing committee chairman K.V. Baburaj came to blows, and other councillors tried to appease them.

The Deputy Mayor called for an impromptu all-party meeting amid the council meeting and settled the matter temporarily, following which the council proceedings resumed. However, after the meeting, Mr. Niyas told the media that the attack on him was pre-planned, and that the ruling front had a fascist attitude. He alleged that the ruckus was an attempt to cover up corruption.

Meanwhile, a group of Muslim Youth League (MYL) activists took out a march to the council venue (Tagore Centenary Hall) protesting against the corporation’s alleged inaction in the Mahila Mall issue. They were arrested and removed by the police outside the hall.

Later, Youth Congress activists turned up and started raising slogans in favour of Mr. Niyas along with the UDF councillors, while the LDF members raised counter slogans. The police intervened and asked the Youth Congress activists to vacate the scene, thus dissolving tension.