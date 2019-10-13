Tennis championship from Nov. 9

Kozhikode District Tennis Association (KDTA) is organising the annual District Tennis Championship on November 9, 10, 16, and 17 at Calicut Cosmopolitan Club. The competition will be held in Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 age categories in singles, doubles and mixed doubles for boys and girls. There will be above 18 and above 45 categories for men and women and inter-institution/club championship for affiliated members. For details, contact 9895633733 or kdtacalicut@gmail.com. The last date for registration is October 31, says a press release.