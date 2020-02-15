Tenders invited for sewerage system work in Kozhikode

After several delays, the Kozhikode Corporation has finally set in motion the process for the construction of a sewerage system at two zones in the city under the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Rural Transformation (Amrut) project.

The civic body has called for competitive tenders for the pending project, involving ₹59.76 crore for Zone A and ₹56.37 crore for Zone B in the city. The tendering of the sewerage component has been hanging fire despite the Centre and the State governments sanctioning funds for the project more than a year ago. A total of ₹116.50 crore has been allotted for the sewerage component.

The tenders will be closed by March 16, enabling the civic body to complete the tendering process this fiscal. With this, the procedures for 50 projects under five components (water supply, storm water drainage, urban transport, parks and sewerage) of Amrut would have either been initiated or completed.

The reasons for the delay were many. Awarding the Kozhikode-based Ram Biologicals the contract for preparing a detailed project report for a sewage treatment plant (STP) at the Government Medical College Hospital had resulted in a controversy. Tenders for the construction of the STP at the medical college with septage treatment (1 MLD and 2 MLD plants) were opened last August with four participants getting qualified. The financial bid was opened later, but none qualified.

Likewise, no bids were received for the construction of sewerage system in Zone A, Package B (7 MLD sewage treatment plant) and construction of sewerage system in Zone A, Package A (6 MLD sewage treatment plant).

Nine projects completed

As of February 14, only nine projects have been completed, all in the category of water supply. The completed works included replacing old pipes, valves and interconnecting them with existing lines in two phases, executed under the Kerala Water Authority.

The contribution of the Kozhikode Corporation is 20% while the State government shares 30%. The Centre contributes the remaining funds.

Administrative sanction was accorded for ₹284.64 crore for all five components, though initially the cost for all 50 projects was pegged at ₹274.76 crore.

The cost escalation of nearly ₹10 crore was on account on implementing projects under the sewerage component.