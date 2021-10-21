Tendering on for demolition of illegal check dams in Kerala’s Kozhikode

Kozhikode

21 October 2021 19:58 IST

Resort owners to be made to bear expenses of demolition

Tendering is under way for the demolition of the two illegal check dams at PVR Nature Resort at Kakkadampoyil in Kozhikode.

Water in the dams has already been drained out as part of steps in place to raze them in compliance with the Kerala High Court order.

Officials of Koodaranhi grama panchayat had recently visited the area for a detailed inspection and had announced that the resort owners would be made to bear the expenses of demolition.

Advertising

Advertising

The local body intervened in the matter following failure on the part of the resort management to comply with the District Collector’s order to clear all illegal constructions within a specified time. Environmental activists too had demanded immediate action. The resort is co-owned by Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar.

Following the spot visit, panchayat officials had submitted a report to the district administration. The court ordered the demolition of the check dams after they were found interrupting the natural flow of water in the ecologically sensitive area. There were also complaints that the structures would cause landslips in the hilly region.

Meanwhile, the panchayat authorities said it would cost around ₹60,000 for the safe flattening of the two check dams.