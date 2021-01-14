Tender process on for new KV building

KOZHIKODE

14 January 2021 00:14 IST

The tender process for the new building for Kendriya Vidyalaya, East Hill, is on and the work will begin only after demolition of the existing structure, the authorities have said.

According to P.K. Chandran, Principal, the demolition of the existing old building was expected to begin by March. The executive engineer, Central Public Works Department, Kozhikode, would be entrusted with the job of demolition and reconstruction, he said. Sources said that the architectural wing of the department based in Bengaluru would be roped in for preparing a blueprint of the new building.

