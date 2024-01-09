Tender for Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road may be floated in two months

January 09, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The tender proceedings for the widening of Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road may begin in a couple of months.

The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) is going forward with the proceedings even though 0.1715 hectares of land still needs to be acquired for the road as the dispute over the land does not affect the tender. The KRFB took over the proceedings in October 2023 when the State government sanctioned the final instalment of ₹131.21 crore for the work. The 15-year contract includes maintenance of the widened road for as many years. The 24-metre-wide and 8.5-km-long road will have four lanes. So far, 7.4 hectares of land has been acquired for the project at a cost of ₹344 crore.

The 0.1715 hectares that remain to be acquired belong to 11 people. Of these, three persons have secured an injunction order from the Kerala High Court against the acquisition, while compensation for eight others has not been approved by the Land Revenue Commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.