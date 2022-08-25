Ten elected to Kozhikode Corporation sports council

Nine-member executive committee to be formed

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
August 25, 2022 20:16 IST

Ten persons were elected to the proposed 24-member sports council of the Kozhikode Corporation on Thursday.

A release said that in the ‘A’ category involving Corporation councillors, N.C. Moyinkutty and A. Bijilal were elected in the general category, C. Rekha and Fenisha K. Santhosh in the women’s category, and P.P. Nikhil in the SC/ST category.

In the ‘B’ category involving representatives of sports clubs, C. Kabeer Das, A. Byju, and A. Moosa Haji were elected in the general category, T.C. Indu in the women’s category, and Gokuldas in the SC/ST category. The elections were held at the Tagore Centenary Hall between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

There were 10 candidates in the ‘A’ category and six in the ‘B’ category. Two sports teachers, two eminent sports personalities, and the Chairperson of the Corporation Standing Committee on Sports were nominated by the State government. Nine others are ex-officio members.

The council will be chaired by the Mayor, while the Corporation Secretary is its secretary. A nine-member executive committee will be chosen from among the members. The sports council is being formed following a State government decision to constitute such institutions in local bodies to identify and nurture sports talents. It will function as a subsidiary of the State and district sports councils.

