Temporary stoppage for trains at Kotikulam

In view of the Bharani Mahotsavam at the Palakkunnu Shri Bhagavathy Temple, a one-minute stoppage has been provided for two trains at Kotikulam railway station between Kanhangad–Kasaragod stations on February 24. Mangalore–Nagercoil Parasuram Express, 16649, will stop at Kotikulam at 5.53 a.m. and Mangalore–Nagercoil Ernad Express, 16605, will stop at 8.23 a.m.

