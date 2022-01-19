Temporary job vacancies at NITC

KOZHIKODE

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NITC) has invited applications for temporary appointment (on ad hoc or contract basis) to several posts such as research associate, junior research fellow, project associate, faculty, technical assistant and library helper.

For more information on eligibility, qualification, job profile, and application procedure, visit the job opportunities’ link of NIT Calicut website: https://www.nitc.ac.in/, a press release said here on Wednesday.

