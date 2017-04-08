Temple mast foundation laid

The foundation stone (aadhara-shila) of the temple mast was laid at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on Friday.

Hundreds of devotees reached the Sabarimala Sannidhanam to witness the ceremony.

Chief priest (Tantri) Kandararu Rajeevararu, assisted by head priest (Melsanthi) T.M. Unnikrishnan Namboodiri, and other priests, led the installation ceremony between 10.45 a.m. and 12 noon.

The foundation stone, in granite, has been made by Chengannur Sadasivan Achary as per the specifications prescribed by Chithrabhanu Namboodiripad of Vezhapparambu Mana. It was brought to Sabarimala in a ceremonial procession from Chengannur on Thursday.

The Tantri performed the rituals in connection with the foundation-laying ceremony. Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan placed the gold coins offered by the devotees on the foundation stone.

Three urns carrying coins offered by devotees were placed around the stone by Ajay Tharayil, K.Raghavan, TDB members; C.P. Ramaraja Prema Prasad, Devaswom Commissioner; and G. Muraleekrishnan, chief engineer.

Temple festival

Hyderabad-based company Phoenix Ltd. has sponsored the temple mast and its directors, Ramesh Chukkappally and Avinash Chukkappally, handed over the gold blocks for the gold covering work of the temple mast on the occasion.

The ceremonial installation of the new flag mast will be held on June 25 to be followed by the 10-day temple festival from June 27.