Temple employees demand wage revision

The Malabar Devaswom Staff Union, affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), has demanded that the State government should implement the recommendations of the Advocate Gopalakrishnan Commission Report for revising wages of temple employees in the Malabar region.

Union president and general secretary Sajeevan Kanathil said the commission had submitted the report to the government two years ago.

However, no steps had been taken to revise the meagre wage of temple employees. Those retiring were given a gratuity of ₹20,000 and monthly pension of ₹3,000, while they had remitted ₹300 per month while in service, the union said.

Pooling of funds

Although the Malabar Devaswom Board had come into being long time ago, the temple administration was still based on the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act of 1952. At present, there were no common pooling of funds and common schemes for temple managements in Malabar, said the union.