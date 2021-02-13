Telecobalt machine commissioned at MCH

Kozhikode

13 February 2021 01:05 IST

More projects under consideration

For effective cancer treatment, a telecobalt machine, among many other newer facilities, was commissioned at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Friday. The equipment was a long-pending requirement to support radiation treatments.

Inaugurating the new projects, including the second cath lab at the MCH, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said the government hospitals in the State witnessed a drastic improvement in its services meeting global standards. “The change is visible now from Primary health Centres to medical Colleges across the State,” she said.

The second cath lab was opened at the hospital to extend better care to heart patients. The government spent ₹5.37 crore for opening the new service. Hospital authorities said more development projects, including a skywalk linking various specialty blocks, were under consideration.

A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, chaired the inaugural event. National Health Mission district programme manager A. Naveen and superintendents of various departments of the medical college were present.

Cath lab at GH

A new catheterisation laboratory, renovated post-operative wards and micro-biology labs were opened at the Kozhikode Government General Hospital (Beach Hospital) on Friday. Ms. Shylaja inaugurated the new facilities, which were set up at a cost of ₹13 crore.

The cath lab was set up at a cost of ₹11 crore. According to hospital authorities, the post-operative wards for men were renovated at a cost of ₹1.48 crore sanctioned by A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, from his local development fund. More facilities would come up soon for bystanders and patients, they said. Mr.Pradeepkumar chaired the inaugural event. Mayor Beena Philip, District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, and health officials were present.