Tele-psychiatry feasible, acceptable among patients, says study

09 February 2022 01:36 IST

A total of 120 patients avail online services in three months

Tele-psychiatry is a feasible and acceptable option for patients despite net connectivity issues and low technological know-how among them, a study has found.

The yet-to-be published study was done among 120 patients who used the online mental health services offered by the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kozhikode, during three months. It was titled ‘Telepsychiatry services for ensuring continuity of care during the COVID-19 pandemic: Experience from the State of Kerala, India.’

COVID curbs

The synchronous tele-psychiatry programme was initiated for the continuation of treatment of patients with mental illness after pandemic-related restrictions on transport disrupted their care. It was a State-level meeting with the authorities that picked E-Sanjeevani for the tele-consultation of non-communicable diseases such as cancer and mental health problems. IMHANS started providing online services in June 2020. The services were made available on the E-Sanjeevani - Stay Home OPD online platform, which offers free audio-video consultation with a doctor and a facility for e-prescription. They were provided through a user-friendly mobile app/website.

As many as 120 patients availed themselves of the online services in three months. There were 66 males and 54 females. There were five children and four adolescents. A majority were in the 19-60 age group, with 22 patients aged above 60. Depression and anxiety were the common diagnosis among them.

A video focus group discussion was held among doctors after three months, and five randomly selected patients and six caregivers were interviewed over telephone. Though the initiative was mainly aimed at continuation of care of existing patients, even new patients found it feasible, effective, and acceptable. Both patients and their caregivers perceived the online facility to be an opportunity to get mental health support without social stigma and ensuring their privacy. It was found to be cost-effective also because the patients need not have to travel to the hospital.

“The fact that 120 patients used the services during just three months is a pointer towards the immense potential of tele-psychiatry in our country with limited manpower and resources…. The doctors who participated in the study stressed the need for formulating definitive legal and ethical guidelines for the programme and training to mental health professionals… The online platform could be modified to accommodate children...,” the study said.

IMHANS officials said the study assumed significance against the backdrop of the Union government planning to start 23 centres for tele-psychiatry.