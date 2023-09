September 17, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 17-year-old was knocked down by an express train at Koyilandy in Kozhikode district on Sunday. The victim was identified as K. Shibin. According to the police, he met with the accident while walking along the railway track near the Koyilandy railway station. The body was shifted to the Koyilandy taluk hospital mortuary, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.