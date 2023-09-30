HamberMenu
Teenager held on charge of suspected sexual assault of younger sister in Kozhikode

September 30, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Thamarassery police have arrested a 19-year-old who was suspected of sexually abusing his younger sister. The suspect was charged under various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on a complaint by the girl. 

According to the police, the 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted multiple times in the past two years at her home in Thamarassery.

The incident came to light after the girl told one of her teachers and a friend about the suspected sexual exploitation. The teacher later alerted the police. Based on the complaint, the youth was nabbed and remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother told the police that the complaint was false, and that it should be examined in detail. Since she declined to provide accommodation to her daughter, the girl was shifted to a shelter home under the Child Welfare Committee.

