September 27, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 17-year-old drowned in the Kuttiyadi river on Wednesday. Mohammed, the deceased, is a native of Naduppoyil. He had come to a relative’s place and gone to the river to take a bath. Though local residents rushed him to hospital, he could not be saved.

