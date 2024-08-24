Tech turns the viewfinder for visually-impaired shutterbug

An undying passion for exploring assistive technologies and the will to surpass hurdles as a visually-impaired man have earned A. Jijesh, a 42-year-old youth from Viyyur village near Koyilandy in Kozhikde district, the tag of an ace shutterbug among differently abled people.

iPhone as a ‘third eye’

Using advanced gimbal stabilisers with face recognition technology and smart-flow feature that enables automatic tracking of moving objects, Jijesh can now turn his iPhone into a ‘third eye’ for any professional assignment. His confidence, bolstered by the successful completion of over 10 short-term courses in assistive technologies, drives him to set trends in the field and compete with seasoned professionals.

“After my graduation, I have been keen to explore unique technologies designed to change the lives of visually impaired persons. As a wanderlust, photography has been at the heart of all my experiments,” says Jijesh, who has visited the United States four times to further his learning. He says that his association with Sayid Najmudheen, an expert trainer at the Kochi-based Ishoot Institute, has been a game changer, refining his photography skills.

Viral videos

Jijesh now operates drone cameras like any other professional videographer, thanks to latest technologies. His videos on social media featuring the use of drone cameras have won him accolades. He says that visual impairment is hardly a barrier for those who are eager to explore advanced assistive technologies and AI-integrated tools with voice assistance.

“My ultimate aim is to start a social media channel that trains differently-abled people to use assistive technologies effectively. In-depth research is currently under way to achieve this mission,” says Jijesh, affectionately known as ‘Kuttettan’ in his village.

Jijesh’s trainer, Najmudheen, is thrilled to have found a “gifted person” to showcase the magic of evolving technology and its transformative power for the differently abled.

“The numerous options of AI will bring revolutionary changes to this field, which will be incredibly beneficial for visually impaired individuals,” he says.