ADVERTISEMENT

Tech talk series to be held at UL Cyberpark in Kozhikode on Sept. 6

Published - September 06, 2024 12:02 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

A tech talk series on ‘Sustainable Manufacturing Practices’ organised by Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) and Matter Material Testing and Research Laboratory will be held at the UL Cyberpark in Kozhikode on September 6 (Friday).

Prof. Narayanan Neithalath of the School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Engineering at the University of Arizona, U.S., will present the paper on ‘Sustainability in Materials: What does it mean for Construction Projects’, and Dean Gabriel D’Cruz, founder and principal architect of Mosaic Design Combines, Goa, will deliver a lecture on ‘Sustainable Practices and Materials in Architecture’. ULCCS Chairman Rameshan Paleri will inaugurate the tech talk. Soufal C. Hashim, Chairman, the Indian Institute of Architects, Calicut centre, will preside over the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US